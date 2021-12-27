State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 2,007 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,265,000 after buying an additional 33,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,666,000 after buying an additional 29,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,018,000 after buying an additional 49,742 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after buying an additional 677,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,857,000 after buying an additional 577,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.30.

CHH opened at $152.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.58. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.11 and a 52-week high of $153.24.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The business had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

