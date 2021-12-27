State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,177,000 after purchasing an additional 269,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,908,000 after purchasing an additional 325,716 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 710,044 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $63,585.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.08.

WLK stock opened at $94.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $74.42 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.75.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.