State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $3,997,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,420. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

STAA stock opened at $96.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.52. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $74.88 and a 52 week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

