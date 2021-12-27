State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 379.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $43.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.85.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.01%.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

