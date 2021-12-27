State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,349 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Amyris were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amyris by 90.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,717,000 after buying an additional 10,873,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amyris by 82.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,461,000 after buying an additional 7,827,670 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Amyris by 370.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,300,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,667,000 after buying an additional 1,811,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Amyris by 945.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,663,000 after buying an additional 1,583,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the second quarter worth about $23,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMRS shares. Cowen started coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $5.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. Amyris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

