State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $38.84 and a 1-year high of $85.48. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $120,295.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $3,299,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,671 shares of company stock worth $10,373,227. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

