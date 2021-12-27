Stephens Trims Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Target Price to $20.00

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) had its price objective cut by Stephens from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mission Produce currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ AVO opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.09 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mission Produce news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $127,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $800,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 122.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 156,519 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 32,325 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

