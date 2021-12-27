STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 100.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,450 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in STERIS were worth $10,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

NYSE:STE opened at $241.07 on Monday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $242.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.85 and a 200-day moving average of $218.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.10 and a beta of 0.62.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

