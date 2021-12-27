Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.32. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.54. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $76,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,070 shares of company stock worth $3,051,554 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,467,000 after purchasing an additional 152,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,307,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,247,000 after purchasing an additional 158,503 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 13.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,328,000 after purchasing an additional 603,300 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 9.2% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,725,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,988,000 after purchasing an additional 314,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,604,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,978,000 after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

