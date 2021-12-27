STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,874 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $98,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,004,097 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,713,000 after purchasing an additional 168,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,281 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 105,857 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,088,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $39,603,000 after buying an additional 53,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 823,124 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after buying an additional 93,876 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $48.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.48. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.