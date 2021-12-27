Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Shares Gap Up to $12.00

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $12.36. Stronghold Digital Mining shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 1,243 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

