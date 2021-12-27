Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 5,400 Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $108,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.89.

In other news, Director Mark E. Saad acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roger Jeffs acquired 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $147,335.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $38.45 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.22.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

