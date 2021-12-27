Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 3,400 MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $74.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.95. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $75.86.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 7,922 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $647,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,609 shares of company stock worth $2,200,068. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MXL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

