Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 176.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $561,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTH opened at $116.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

