Strs Ohio Has $187,000 Stock Position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Canoo were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canoo by 38.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Canoo by 138.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Canoo by 1,849.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,715 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,311,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 109.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,171,700 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital raised Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Shares of Canoo stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.04. Canoo Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tony Aquila bought 35,273,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $230,334,440.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

