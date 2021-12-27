Strs Ohio Invests $219,000 in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Livent by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Livent by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,648,000 after purchasing an additional 272,634 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Livent by 31.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,281,000 after purchasing an additional 611,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Livent by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 136,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Livent by 7.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,281,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,167,000 after acquiring an additional 152,714 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -277.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

