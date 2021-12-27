Strs Ohio Purchases 900 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLMD. VR Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 62.6% in the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,387,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after acquiring an additional 534,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,705,000 after acquiring an additional 78,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,184.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 25,205 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 194,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,010 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 19,579 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.17.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RLMD shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.76.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

