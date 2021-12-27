Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 624,402 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,750,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 157.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 166,864 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,607,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,631,000 after purchasing an additional 67,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $27.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.85. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $30.06.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

