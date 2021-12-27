Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Sundial Growers were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 80,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in Sundial Growers by 18.8% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Sundial Growers by 9.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Sundial Growers by 310.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,324,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,758,473 shares during the last quarter. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNDL opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 5.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

