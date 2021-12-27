Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Gap Up to $14.25

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $14.92. Sutro Biopharma shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 271 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 7.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,848,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 201,675 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 54.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 18.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,136,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 178,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 59.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

