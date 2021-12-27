Swingby Market Cap Reaches $10.80 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $10.80 million and approximately $570,602.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001818 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00063028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 289,485,171 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.