Sycomore Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPOF. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,566,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPOF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.28. 9,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,498. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

