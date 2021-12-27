Sycomore Asset Management Buys Shares of 121,068 Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 121,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Arco Platform by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of Arco Platform stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,495. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $673.47 million, a PE ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Arco Platform Limited has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $41.59.

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

