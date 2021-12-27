Sycomore Asset Management Invests $5.13 Million in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,000. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 1.13% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 573,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 57,168 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 109,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 alerts:

NYSE AGCB traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,679. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.