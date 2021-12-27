Sycomore Asset Management Makes New $3.51 Million Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,175 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19,046.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $1,284,780 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $283.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,714. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.05 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.24.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

