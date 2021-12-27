Sycomore Asset Management Makes New Investment in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 304,364 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,000. 2U makes up about 1.5% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sycomore Asset Management owned 0.41% of 2U at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of 2U by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 2U by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWOU shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 24,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,535. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $34.25. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

