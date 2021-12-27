Sycomore Asset Management Purchases New Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,286,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,519,000. Stellantis comprises approximately 3.6% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 445.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 44,508 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 101,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 24,576 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLA stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.01. 33,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,627. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Several research firms have commented on STLA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

