Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) General Counsel Sells $190,694.55 in Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Syneos Health stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.61. The stock had a trading volume of 257,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $104.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average of $92.28.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 22.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,565 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 327.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,546,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,843 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter worth approximately $83,700,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,752,000 after acquiring an additional 776,240 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 33.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,205,000 after acquiring an additional 619,006 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

