SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX stock opened at $113.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $130.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.18.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 8.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $511,257 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

