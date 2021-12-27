T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.57.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

TMUS traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,736. The company has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.68. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

