T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) by 275.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,981 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000.

TCHP stock opened at $33.31 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $34.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.