Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 120,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,229,830 shares.The stock last traded at $2.04 and had previously closed at $2.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGB. Liberum Capital cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.98.

The company has a market cap of $582.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 9.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 434,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 36,607 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 25.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 61,977 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 44.6% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 742,874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 507,492 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 58,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,294,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

