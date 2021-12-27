Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,283,000 after buying an additional 58,427 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 18.0% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,572,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,822 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 24.2% in the second quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,820,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,054,000 after acquiring an additional 940,253 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 129.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,740,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 4,044,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,195,000 after buying an additional 1,723,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TECK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $28.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.26. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $29.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0399 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.