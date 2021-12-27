Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,010 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $68,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 961.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after purchasing an additional 556,669 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,327.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 523,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 129.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,134,000 after purchasing an additional 438,420 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $162.74 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.05 and a 52 week high of $164.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TER. Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,377 shares of company stock worth $4,969,510. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

