Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCDY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS TSCDY traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $11.77. 194,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,188. Tesco has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $13.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.3762 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th.

About Tesco

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

