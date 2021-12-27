Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,161 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $188.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $160.57 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.74.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

