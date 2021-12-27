Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,160,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,458 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,349,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 103.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,463,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,906 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 909.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 913,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,787,000 after purchasing an additional 822,971 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 394.0% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 947,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,923,000 after purchasing an additional 755,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $55.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

