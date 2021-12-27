Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 147.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 94.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 25.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 46.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Truist started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.