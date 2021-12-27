Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at $80,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 45.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $50,049.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,704 in the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $95.19 on Monday. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.46 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

