Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Domtar worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UFS. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,135,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Domtar by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,565,000 after buying an additional 1,200,037 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Domtar by 1,888.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 690,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,958,000 after buying an additional 655,910 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,722,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

UFS opened at $55.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.86. Domtar Co. has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

