Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 195.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 210.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $114,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,125. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $23.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.30. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

