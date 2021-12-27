The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Decreased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $244,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $383,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 16.2% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $58.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $251.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.51. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.