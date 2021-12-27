The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after buying an additional 3,940,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after buying an additional 3,191,797 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,339,000 after buying an additional 1,496,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $58.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $58.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.51.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

