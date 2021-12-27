The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.46 Per Share

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 1.464 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from The European Equity Fund’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

The European Equity Fund has increased its dividend by 125.7% over the last three years.

The European Equity Fund stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.24. The European Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The European Equity Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.83% of The European Equity Fund worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

