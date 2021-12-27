The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. Declares — Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GCV)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.
NYSE GCV opened at $7.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $7.06.
In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $53,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Story: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.