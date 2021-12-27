The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. Declares — Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GCV)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE GCV opened at $7.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $7.06.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $53,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,151 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.17% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

