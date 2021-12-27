The Glimpse Group, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:VRAR)

The Glimpse Group’s (NASDAQ:VRAR) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 28th. The Glimpse Group had issued 1,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $12,250,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAR opened at $10.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 11.93. The Glimpse Group has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

In other news, Director Lemuel Amen purchased 10,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $71,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,311 shares of company stock worth $97,559.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

