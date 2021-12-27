The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Kroger were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 73.5% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 346,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after buying an additional 21,364 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 773,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,290,000 after buying an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,196 shares of company stock worth $3,075,028 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $43.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

