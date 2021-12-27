The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.53.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC opened at $197.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.13. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $141.60 and a 12-month high of $217.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.