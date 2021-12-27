The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 265,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,056,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 841,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,617,000 after purchasing an additional 56,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,649,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $160.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $389.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $161.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

