The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $75.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.73.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

